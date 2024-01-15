Highlights Nottingham Forest recalls Jonathan Panzo from his loan spell at Cardiff City, ending his disappointing time in Wales.

Panzo's lack of game time in Cardiff led to his recall, and he now needs to find another club to impress.

Forest won't be using Panzo in their Premier League campaign, so he will be loaned out again to gain much-needed playing time.

Nottingham Forest have recalled Jonathan Panzo from his loan spell at Cardiff City in a move which has ended a Welsh nightmare for the 23-year-old.

Panzo joined Forest in 2022 from French outfit Dijon after he'd worked with Steve Cooper in the England youth setup, though he failed to make a real mark at the City Ground with just one league appearance under Cooper before being sent to Coventry.

The defender made a decent return under Mark Robins, but his Championship appearances haven't quite warranted much success this year at Cardiff. He's been recalled by Forest after a real lack of game in Wales - and as a result, finds himself needing another club to impress at.

Jonathan Panzo transfer latest

The Premier League outfit have recalled Panzo from his loan spell nightmare at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the defender making just four Championship appearances for the Bluebirds in his time in the Welsh capital and evidently not being a part of Erol Bulut's plans going forward.

It's quite a bizarre circumstance given just how well the centre-back did on loan at Coventry City last season, being a regular part of the side that got to the Championship play-off final before falling at the final hurdle to Luton Town. His 29 appearances in the regular season before two outings in the play-offs were enough to force a move to Wales amid Forest staying up, though he's not been needed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Forest won't be using him in their Premier League campaign due to the form of stars such as Joe Worrall, Murillo and Willy Boly - with the Midlands club set to loan him back out on loan to pick up some now-much-needed game time, though it is uncertain yet as to where he will end up.

What is next for Jonathan Panzo?

With the news that he is set to go back on loan, the next step is to find a club for Panzo. Rangers were linked in the summer under Michael Beale's reign, and whilst that deal didn't quite come off, the former Light Blues boss is now at Sunderland - so there may well be scope for him to move to the Stadium of Light in a bid to bolster the Black Cats' ranks. Daniel Ballard and Luke O'Nien do occupy the centre-back spots with some authority at present, though someone with Championship experience could help.

Sunderland - centre-back appearances, 2023-24 Games Daniel Ballard 27 Luke O'Nien 27 Jenson Seelt 10

The former Monaco and Chelsea star will need to find a club relatively quickly, otherwise he risks being left practically playing in Nottingham Forest's reserves from now until the end of the season - which won't stand him in good stead for the future with just 18 months left on his contract.

Cardiff City's future plans

The Bluebirds only have Dimitrios Goutas and Mark McGuinness in their centre-back ranks at present, so there is an obvious need for a new centre-back in the Welsh capital.

Ryotaro Tsunoda has been linked after being released by Yokohama F. Marinos from his native Japan, though Wales Online suggests that he will be sent out on loan to other clubs owned by Vincent Tan - leaving City still short in the centre-back area.