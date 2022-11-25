Jonathan Panzo = 8/10: Rating all of Coventry City’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Coventry City bounced back from a poor start to the season to find themselves in a good position to push for a playoff place after the World Cup break.

Pitch issues, stadium owners going into administration, Callum O’Hare transfer saga. There has been a lot to contend with at Coventry City and that’s without mentioning their recent takeover.

Mark Robins has done an incredible job once again for the Sky Blues as he his side is punching well above their weight after they were left marooned at the bottom of the table in October. Now, they find themselves in 11th, two points off the top six and just nine points off the top two which is a remarkable rise.

That’s without strengthening in the summer as well. The club brought in just three players which was a huge surprise as the squad was short on numbers last season, and even more so now.

The signings have however made a huge impact at the club, here we take a look at how they’ve got on so far.

14 quiz questions about historic Coventry City moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Who did Coventry defeat in the 1987 FA Cup final? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

Kasey Palmer – 7

Palmer arrived at the CBS Arena in the summer needing to prove a point. He had yet to settle at a club and has struggled to produce consistent performances at each of his previous clubs.

That trend may be changing though as Palmer has been in fine form for Sky Blues this season. Sure, his performances can improve and become more consistent but he’s had a huge unenviable task of filling the boots of Callum O’Hare.

He’s made vital contributions in the games against Stoke and Rotherham, while grabbing a goal in the home defeat against Blackpool.

Coventry have played with the handbrake slightly as Robins has built a solid team to generate results, so it would be expected that Palmer will improve as the side opens up and attacks more often, similar to last season.

Jonathan panzo – 8

Panzo has been excellent so far this season, playing on the left side of a back three.

He’s added balance and poise to the defence, as well as a versatile option to Robins’ squad having filled in at left wing-back on occasion.

The on-loan defender has been important to Coventry and has been part of a defence that has kept four clean sheets in a row in the lead up to the World Cup break.

Robins will be delighted with the defender’s contribution so far and will no doubt be looking for more as the season progresses.

Callum Doyle – 6

The ball playing defender arrived on loan in the summer from Manchester City and has so far looked steady in the games he’s played.

He has been a bit part player at times, but made huge impacts in the four wins coming into the World Cup break. At just 19, Doyle will go through the motions and has been naive at times.

That being said, he’s still young and is very much learning and will become a better player as the season progresses.