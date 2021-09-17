Jonathan Leko starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday

Charlton Athletic are languishing towards the bottom of League One, outside the relegation zone on goal difference and have lost both of their away league games this season.

The Addicks put in a dreadful first half performance last Saturday, to go into the break 2-0 down at home to newly promoted Cheltenham Town, where Wycombe Wanderers earned a goalless draw at Oxford United.

There are seven points and 11 places between the two sides in the table with the Chairboys victorious in both of their home games so far this term.

In looking for a reaction from their 2-1 loss to Michael Duff’s Robins last time out, we are predicting Nigel Adkins will make four changes for the Addicks’ trip to Adams Park.

The wingers are swapped out with Diallang Jaiyesimi and Charlie Kirk making way for Jonathan Leko and Conor Washington. The latter two who combined for Leko to halve the deficit last time out.

A specialist left back for the first time this season could be put in place with Pape Souare in for his full debut instead of Chris Gunter and George Dobson may be preferred to Albie Morgan in midfield, the summer signing from Sunderland would add a bit more protection to the back four.

