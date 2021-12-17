Jonathan Leko starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Plymouth on Saturday

Charlton Athletic travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday hoping to close the eight-point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

The Addicks got the better of Argyle to a 2-0 scoreline just five games ago at The Valley, and have the happy memory of a 6-0 victory in the reverse fixture last season. It will be interesting to see the reaction that Johnnie Jackson gets after being announced as the club’s new permanent manager this afternoon.

Steven Schumacher in the opposing dugout is similarly inexperienced and will be taking charge of just his third match as a manager. Argyle earned a respectable 1-1 draw at Milton Keynes Dons in their first match after Ryan Lowe’s departure before being defeated 2-1 at Sunderland last time out.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged Charlton team from the one that beat Cambridge United 2-0 last weekend…

Jason Pearce was rushed back from injury and has played the full 90 minutes in both of the previous two. The club will be assessing the 34-year-old’s fitness, hoping to avoid a further knock ahead of the busy Christmas period. Jonathan Leko replaced Diallang Jaiyesimi against Cambridge but will likely keep his place, having been first choice right wing-back under Jackson before picking up an injury.

A loss would be fairly demoralising to the Addicks’ play-off hopes with a chance to cut the gap to the Pilgrims to just five points at Home Park. Jackson will be hoping the players do not take their feet off the gas just because he is now their permanent manager.