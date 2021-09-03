Jonathan Leko sends Charlton Athletic message after sealing Valley return

Jonathan Leko is back at Charlton Athletic having sealed a loan move from Birmingham City at the end of the summer window, and feels as though he has some unfinished business at The Valley.

The winger was in SE7 a couple of seasons on loan but had his spell there cut short by an unfortunate knee injury, which ended his campaign.

Indeed, since then he’s sealed a permanent move to Birmingham City and, of course, he’s back working with Lee Bowyer – who initially brought him to The Valley when the Addicks were last in the Championship.

He’s back in SE7 after sealing a switch just before the deadline, then, and speaking to the Addicks’ website he’s said he’s eager to get back up and running, this time under Nigel Adkins:

“I don’t think I ever got to finish the last part of the season, obviously I just got injured with my knee.

“I just want to get back to where I was before and then just do well and score goals.

“I can’t wait to get started. It was a bit of a late signing but I’m just really happy that it’s over the line and I’m really happy to be back.

“I can’t wait to get back to The Valley and get back playing, just doing well and meeting all of the fans… it will be great. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running. I’m just looking forward to meeting the lads and getting on with the games.”

The Verdict

Charlton were busy towards the end of the transfer window, much to the relief of Addicks fans.

The likes of Harry Arter and Sam Lavelle also arrived alongside Leko, and all three should have key parts to play in the weeks and months ahead.

Clearly, Leko is eager to get back out there at The Valley and Charlton fans will hope he can translate that enthusiasm into good performances.

