Jonathan Leko posts four-word message after securing Charlton Athletic return

It was very late in the day but Charlton Athletic managed to get some deadline day transfer business done aside from the return of Harry Arter to The Valley.

The Addicks have had an indifferent start to the 2021-22 League One season but they’ve managed to strengthen at both ends of the pitch as the transfer window came to a close.

Sam Lavelle was acquired from fellow League One side Morecambe to bolster Nigel Adkins’ back-line but like Arter earlier in the day, there was another player who secured a return to the London club in the form of Jonathan Leko.

The forward signed for the Addicks on loan during the 2019-20 season and played 21 times in the Championship, scoring five goals but that spell was unfortunately cut short due to Leko picking up a serious knee injury.

Leko signed permanently for Birmingham City last summer from West Bromwich Albion but after falling down the pecking order at St. Andrew’s under Lee Bowyer, the Blues have sanctioned Leko’s return to The Valley.

And after the deal was confirmed just before midnight, Leko took to Instagram to share a message to Addicks fans on his return.

The Verdict

Leko clearly thrived when he was a Charlton player the first time round and he will be looking to make a similar impact for them in his second stint.

Things didn’t exactly play out how Leko would have liked last season at Birmingham – he had a lot of opportunities and played 34 times in the Championship but failed to find the back of the net.

That could be the main reason as to why Lee Bowyer has decided he needs more time to find his feet in senior football and with the arrival of Troy Deeney it just pushed Leko further down the pecking order.

It should be a good move for all parties though and for the 22-year-old in particular it is a chance for him to prove to Bowyer that he should have been kept in the Midlands instead of being sent out on loan.