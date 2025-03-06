Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg reached the 400 appearance milestone for the club in midweek against Wrexham, and wants to remain a Terreirs player for the foreseeable future.

The 36-year-old has been at the John Smith's Stadium since 2013 and has endured various highs and lows whilst being a Huddersfield Town player, having achieved Premier League promotion and Championship relegation at the West Yorkshire outfit.

Despite his place in the starting 11 being more sporadic this season, the Huddersfield captain has remained fully invested in helping his side secure immediate promotion back to the Championship - something which manager Michael Duff admires.

Jonathan Hogg speaks out on Huddersfield Town future with retirement talk quashed

When questioned about his hopes for the future following his Huddersfield Town milestone in Tuesday's home defeat against Wrexham, Hogg admitted that he doesn't think about post-career too much just yet, as he feels he still has more to give on the pitch.

Jonathan Hogg's Career Stats By Club - As Per Transfermarkt Huddersfield 400 Watford 83 Portsmouth 19 Aston Villa 7 Darlington 5

Hogg said, as per We Are Terriers: "I haven't thought about it a great deal to be honest with you. I've got a few years left, if that, so there's plenty of football to play, certainly this season.

"I want to finish on a high and if it's this year, then I'm happy. If it's not, I'm still quite happy to do another year. I will want to do another year, I just want to keep going and enjoying it.

"I love this club, this is my club, and I want to see where it belongs, and it doesn't belong in League One, let me tell you that."

When asked whether he had looked into getting any coaching badges yet ahead of his career at some point finishing up, the 36-year-old added: “I haven’t done any coaching badges yet.

"I've always thought I wanted to focus as much as I can on playing for as long as I can, and then when I finish, I've got plenty of time to do other bits and bobs."

Hogg signed a one-year deal before the start of the season. It is yet to be renewed, but it is increasingly likely that if Hogg was to be playing through his 37th birthday, it'd be due to a contract extension from the club he has spent nearly 12 years with.

Huddersfield boss Michael Duff commends Jonathan Hogg's commitment

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff was full of praise when discussing Jonathan Hogg and his future at the club, whether that be in a playing sense or otherwise.

"400 games at one club is an unbelievable achievement. The one thing that's been consistent at this football club is Jonathan Hogg and everything he brings," Duff said.

"He's fully invested. We showed a clip of the two Barnsley goals - Hoggy's not even playing, and he's celebrating like a lunatic.

"He could be going 'I want to be playing' and sulking, but he's not; he's 100% invested in every minute of every training session and every game whether he's playing or not."

Hogg has started just 13 of Huddersfield's 35 League One games this season so far. He's on track for his lowest number of league starts since the 2014/15 season, where he started just 19 times in an injury-ridden campaign.

His influence on the pitch may be dwindling, but his influence off it is almost irreplaceable. Whether he chooses to continue playing after this season or calls it a day, Duff has ensured that he and the club will do what is best for the Huddersfield Town legend.

"Characters like that are hard to find because he leads by example," Duff added.

"He's a big cog in everything we're trying to do [and] we'll support him in whatever decisions he makes because he's such a good bloke.

"You always want to work with people like that, and you want people like that to do well. He probably embodies everything about this football club in terms of determination, grit, honesty, which is why he's had the career he's had."