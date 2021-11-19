Jonathan Hogg reveals Michael Hefele gesture that Huddersfield Town fans will love

Huddersfield Town’s Jonathan Hogg has revealed that former teammate Michael Hefele got his shirt from his 400th match framed and signed by the squad.

The midfielder has been a key player for the Terriers since joining the club in 2013, playing almost 300 times for the Yorkshire outfit.

However, when you take into account the appearances he made for Aston Villa, Watford, Portsmouth and Darlington, the latter two in loan spells, the 32-year-old has now hit the 400 mark for career outings.

And, taking to Instagram, Hogg revealed that Hefele was aware of this landmark moment and he presented him with the framed shirt from the recent game, which was signed by all of his teammates.

“A great gesture from @michaelhefele to get my 400th shirt framed for me, top man it’s much appreciated.”

The two have played together for Huddersfield after the German arrived in 2016, with both part of the Terriers side under David Wagner that memorably won promotion and then managed to survive for a year in the Premier League.

Hefele has since retired but is back working at the club.

The verdict

This was a nice touch and you can see that it certainly was appreciated by Hogg, who deserves credit for playing so many professional games, as it’s an outstanding achievement.

Of course, it also says a lot about Hefele and he comes across well for sorting this out for his former teammate.

Unfortunately for Hogg, he will have to wait for his next appearance due to the knee injury he has picked up, and it’s now down to the Huddersfield team to show they can cope without the influential midfielder.

