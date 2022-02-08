Jonathan Hogg reveals Huddersfield Town’s promotion outlook

Huddersfield Town have once again been one of the surprises of the season in the Championship, pushing on towards the play-off places when many expected them to be at the other end of the division.

The Terriers though have battled away and after another victory over Barnsley at the weekend, they are now sat comfortably in fifth place. The side are three points clear of West Brom below them and are only three points behind QPR ahead of them too.

The side then have been exceptional in terms of picking up points this year and Jonathan Hogg believes it will continue, telling Yorkshire Live that he and his teammates will ‘prove people wrong.’

Hogg has been with the club for nine years and has seen them go from second tier strugglers, all the way to the Premier League and back again. He knows what his team are capable of and what it takes to make it at the top end of the division and he believes Huddersfield can do it again.

Having featured in 19 games so far this season in the league, he’ll certainly be hoping he can help and he told Yorkshire Live that he ‘isn’t surprised’ that people wrote off the club in terms of their play-off push.

He said: “It doesn’t surprise me, that [people don’t expect Huddersfield to stay in the play-offs]. It always gets wrote off, everything that we do. We’re certainly there to prove people wrong.

“We’ve done it in the past and we’re going to do it again. We’re going to fight and make sure we do prove the doubters wrong because everywhere you look we always get doubted, it doesn’t matter where you look. It’s normal.”

Hogg then will be determined to prove the public wrong and ensure that he and the rest of his team can push on for the play-offs and a potential promotion back to the Premier League again.

The Verdict

Huddersfield have upset the odds once before and there is no reason why they couldn’t do it again this campaign, especially considering the run they have been on and the players they have.

The Terriers know what it takes to compete at the very top of the Championship and they also know how to win and grind out results. They’ve done that this year under Carlos Corberan and will be eager to ensure their standards don’t slip in the second half of the campaign.

There is no signs of that happening so far and if Hogg and the rest of his teammates can keep up their levels of performance, who is to say that they can’t bag a play-off spot? There are positions there to be won and if they keep getting points, it is easily achievable.

There are some big clubs in the mix for a top six spot though – some with much bigger budgets than the Terriers – but the side are once again proving that it doesn’t necessarily matter.