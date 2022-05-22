Huddersfield Town
Jonathan Hogg makes Huddersfield Town comparison with 2016/17 promotion-winning side
Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg has revealed that “togetherness” and “mentality” are two attributes that the current Terrier’s squad have in common with the promotion-winning side that he was a part of at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2016/17.
Huddersfield Town face Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final on May 29th and have the chance to emulate the success they had under David Wagner at the national stadium in 2017.
That day, it went all the way to penalties as Huddersfield edged past Reading for a place in the top-flight.
Speaking during the Terrier’s warm weather training camp in Portugal ahead of the Forest clash, Hogg, who was a part of that side, offered up two similarities between the two.
“The two squads, you can’t say (they’re) very similar, but the togetherness that we’ve got and the mentality that we’ve got is second to none and I think both squads had that in abundance.” Hoggg told Huddersfield Town TV.
“It plays a massive part in what we’re trying to do here.”
“We want everyone to stick together, everyone to glue and build a family, d’you know what I mean?”
“This is certainly a good start to where we want to be, it’s not perfect by all means, but it’s a very, very, strong squad and the personalities that we’ve got come together really well.”
Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest is set for a 16:30pm kick-off at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 29th May.
The Verdict
Nobody is better qualified to discuss both squad’s than Jonathan Hogg who has been a key member in both sides.
The midfielder will no doubt be hoping that the current squad can get the job done at Wembley next weekend, but if not, it sounds as though the right mentality and processes are in place behind the scenes at the club as to not make them challenging for promotion a rarity, but rather something fairly common.
Whatever happens next Sunday, Huddersfield’s achievements under Carlos Corberan this campaign have been phenomenal, particularly when you consider how their current side was put together.
If they win promotion, it will be a testament to the excellent job the Spaniard has done in Yorkshire.