Jonathan Hogg makes Huddersfield Town comparison with 2016/17 promotion-winning side

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg has revealed that “togetherness” and “mentality” are two attributes that the current Terrier’s squad have in common with the promotion-winning side that he was a part of at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2016/17.

Huddersfield Town face Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final on May 29th and have the chance to emulate the success they had under David Wagner at the national stadium in 2017.

That day, it went all the way to penalties as Huddersfield edged past Reading for a place in the top-flight.

Speaking during the Terrier’s warm weather training camp in Portugal ahead of the Forest clash, Hogg, who was a part of that side, offered up two similarities between the two.

“The two squads, you can’t say (they’re) very similar, but the togetherness that we’ve got and the mentality that we’ve got is second to none and I think both squads had that in abundance.” Hoggg told Huddersfield Town TV.

“It plays a massive part in what we’re trying to do here.”