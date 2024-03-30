Highlights Huddersfield Town saw success in the last decade, with Jonathan Hogg being a standout player throughout.

Huddersfield Town have had, arguably, some of their best years in the last decade.

The club achieved promotion to the Championship in 2012, and since then they have been in the second tier or above.

They managed to achieve promotion to the Premier League against all the odds in 2017 under David Wagner, beating Reading in the play-off final, and would stay there for two seasons.

Since then they have reached the play-off final in 2022, this time coming out on the losing side against Nottingham Forest. However, in four of the last five years, it has been a fight against the drop, fearing relegation back to League One after 12 years away.

One player who has been a constant with the Terriers for the last decade, and has seen it all as a result of that, has been defensive midfielder Jonathan Hogg.

Hogg's career at Huddersfield Town

Hogg joined the club in the summer of 2013 for an undisclosed fee, joining from Watford. Initially signing a three-year deal, Hogg had handed a transfer request in at Watford for family reasons.

In his first three seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield achieved three bottom-half finishes, establishing themselves as a Championship team.

But in the 16/17 campaign, he would make 40 appearances as they won promotion to the Premier League for the first time, being a key player in their promotion-winning campaign. Hogg won the club’s Players’ Player of the Year award for that season.

Ahead of their first season in the Premier League, Hogg was named as one of the two deputy captains to Tommy Smith. They stayed up in their first season, defying expectations, but finished bottom the following year and were relegated.

Nevertheless, Hogg continued to perform. He was named the club’s Blue & White Foundation Player of the Year and also received the Hargreaves Memorial Player of the Year Trophy in 20/21.

His managers always gave him praise for his work for the team. Danny Cowley said of Hogg in March 2021: "A fantastic professional. He brings so much to the team, not only in terms of his ability as a player but also the substance he brings. When he plays he gives them the grit and the determination that Huddersfield need."

In the summer of 2021, Carlos Corberán appointed Hogg as club captain. He said upon his appointment: "Being a Captain is not only when you have the armband on a game day. You must lead by example. You must be a professional footballer 24/7 and bring everyone else up to your standards, so they have the same mentality. We know that Hoggy will do that."

Hogg continues to perform

Despite Hogg now being 35, he is still a regular performer and performing well, at that.

The tough-tackling midfielder is a fan favourite at the club and continues to be a regular for current boss Andre Breitenreiter.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so this season could be Hogg’s last with the club as things stand. But his contribution to their greatest years in the modern era can never be understated.

Jonathan Hogg appearances for Huddersfield (all competitions, as of 28/03/24, as per FotMob) Season Appearances 23/24 34 22/23 30 21/22 37 20/21 38 19/20 38 18/19 30 17/18 33 16/17 43 15/16 24 14/15 27 13/14 37

Having made over 250 appearances for the club to date, you will find it hard to find players like Hogg in the future who are as loyal as he is, sticking with the club through thick and thin, establishing himself as a leader in some tough dressing rooms.

Whatever the undisclosed fee was that he cost, he's repaid it in spades.