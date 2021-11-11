Jonathan Greening makes claim involving West Brom fans

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jonathan Greening has told Ladbrokes that he can completely understand why the club’s supporters may be frustrated by the team’s style of play.

The Baggies currently occupy third position in the Sky Bet Championship table, however they have received some criticism from pundits and fans for the way that they go about playing the game under Valerien Ismael.

Indeed in some games the team has even been booed, with the matches against Derby County, Preston North End, QPR and Middlesbrough in particular causing the most frustration.

Now Greening has had his say on what the fans think about the way their side is playing as he stated the following:

“I understand the frustration a little bit when it comes to the style of play.

“West Brom fans – certainly in this division – are used to an attacking and exciting brand of football.

“But they’ve been very direct at times.”

Despite the criticism in some parts, Ismael and his side currently sit well in the race for promotion this term and will be looking to continue their fine form once they return from the international break.

Albion are set to be back in action on the 20th against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

The style of play is something which always plays on the minds of supporters but at the same time they have to look at the bigger picture a bit more.

Despite what they may think about the manager’s methods, they are still right up there in terms of league position and that has to be taken into account.

The Baggies arguably have a few more gears that they can go up this season and the positive thing is that they have more to come.

Patience will be required from not only the players but also the supporters as they seek to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.