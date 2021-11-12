Jonathan Greening issues his verdict on Alex Mowatt at West Brom

There’s no question that Alex Mowatt has already made an immediate impact at West Brom with some stunning strikes and superb showings – and it has led to former Baggies man Jonathan Greening singing his praises and telling the Express and Star that, for the side to land him, it was one of the deals of the transfer window.

Mowatt was viewed as one of the brightest talents in the entire league during his stint with Barnsley and after spending four seasons there as they battled their way up from League One and into the second tier play-off spots, he certainly caught the eye of many.

Eventually he was lured away from the Tykes by West Brom over the summer but cost the Baggies absolutely nothing – and now former player Jonathan Greening has hailed his old side for that particular bit of business.

Speaking to the Express and Star about the deal, Greening said: “He dictates the pace of the game, he can switch play, he drives forward, he can score unbelievable goals, he’s got a wand of a left foot.

“I like him a lot. He went to Barnsley and did really well there, so for West Brom to get him for no money whatsoever was one of the best signings of the summer for me, without a shadow of a doubt.”

At 26-years-old, he is hitting what should be the peak of his career – and after spending plenty of time in the EFL, he may finally be able to get a taste of Premier League football with Valerien Ismael’s side if they can seal a promotion this campaign.

If anyone has the creativity to split open defences and help them get there then it is Mowatt – and Baggies fans have already taken to the new signing and will be hoping he stays on at West Brom for a long while yet.

The Verdict

Jonathan Greening may be a former West Brom player but his opinion here might be right. Alex Mowatt is an extremely talented player in this division and his impact at both Barnsley and now the Baggies cannot be understated.

Many sides would have had to part with some serious cash to drag him away from the Tykes. West Brom though were able to get him without spending a penny – and, with the ability he has, he could certainly prove to be the steal of the entire window.