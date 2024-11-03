This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Bromwich Albion defender Torbjørn Heggem has been compared to Jonas Olsson, with the Swedish centre-back becoming a cult hero during his nine years with the club.

Olsson's spell at West Brom was defined by his commanding presence at the heart of the defence from 2008 to 2017. The towering Swede quickly became a fan favourite, known for his no-nonsense approach, aerial dominance, and leadership qualities.

Olsson played a crucial role in helping the Baggies establish themselves as a solid Premier League side, featuring over 250 times for the club. His partnership with Gareth McAuley was a key factor behind West Brom's success during their top-flight run, as Olsson embodied the grit and resilience needed to compete at the highest level.

Heggem may never reach the heights Olsson did or leave the club with the same reputation, but the comparisons between the pair from a physical profile perspective and in terms of being Scandinavian, write themselves.

Jonas Olsson senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists West Brom 261 14 9 NEC Nijmegen 100 7 1 Djurgardens IF 49 3 1 Wigan Athletic 6 0 0 Landskrona BolS 2 0 0

Torbjørn Heggem comparison to West Brom hero Jonas Olsson

We asked our West Brom fan pundit, Callum Burgess, for his view on if there is a past club legend that any of the current squad are similar to, and if they will potentially go on to be a top player for the club in time.

He said: "With Torbjørn Heggem set to have a spell at centre-back, there will probably be some similarities between him and Jonas Olsson, who had a long stay in the West Brom team alongside Gareth McAuley.

"Both from similar regions in the world, with Heggem being Norwegian and Olsson Swedish, and sort of the same frame as ball-winners at centre-back as well — quite tall and aerially dominant.

"Heggem, while being left-footed like Olsson, uses both feet in comparison to Olsson. He could very much only use his left and I think hell would freeze over before he used his right.

"Heggem is quite two-footed but I think it's a fair comparison to make between the two of them.

"It's probably interesting to embody that, with Olsson being a Swedish international, and Albion bought him from the Swedish leagues.

"That was before Albion signed Heggem from Brommapojkarna, so with both of them coming from the Swedish league and coming in to have instant impacts in an Albion shirt in the Championship.

"Hopefully, Heggem goes on to have the same Premier League pedigree that Olsson did at the club."

Torbjørn Heggem's potential at West Brom under Carlos Corberan

Heggem’s defensive qualities are built on his size and physical presence, much like Olsson. Standing tall with a robust frame, he excels in aerial duels and is a commanding influence in West Brom's back line. His strength and ability to physically overpower opponents make him a reliable figure in both central and wide defensive positions.

Heggem’s versatility to slot in at centre-back or left-back adds depth to the team's defensive options more than Olsson was ever able to, with his natural ability to handle one-on-one battles being key to his success in either role. Both he and Olsson have shown to be significant asset in defending and attacking set-pieces as well.

More comfortable in possession than Olsson, and with a little more speed and athleticism, Heggem could quickly become a cult hero for the club during the coming seasons after penning a three-year deal in the summer. Much was made of Heggem’s ability to play in the middle of defence as well as being deployed as a full-back when he joined the club this summer, but he can expect an extended run in the side centrally now after Semi Ajayi's injury.