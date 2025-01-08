Jonathan Walters has revealed the reason why Stoke City have recalled Lewis Baker from his loan at Blackburn Rovers ahead of this weekend's FA Cup third round clash with Sunderland.

The midfielder has spent the first half of the season at Ewood Park, making 13 appearances in blue-and-white, although he did start just seven times.

Rovers are currently sat just outside the play-off positions in seventh, with the 29-year-old's last game for the club coming on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Burnley at home. However, he has now returned to his parent club, Stoke, and will be available for selection against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

Walters reveals reason behind Baker's return

Mark Robins took over as the new manager of the Potters on New Year's Day, and he has already started to make plans for his squad as he looks to push the team away from the relegation battle in the coming months.

This includes players who are already on the books, and he has identified Baker as someone who can help make a difference to Stoke's season.

Speaking to the club's website, Sporting Director Walters explained the reasoning behind the former Leeds United man's return to the bet365 Stadium.

He said: "As we look to enhance our squad for the second half of the campaign, it was clear in discussions with Mark that he believes Lewis can play an important role in our squad.

"With the best part of 300 career appearances to his name, Lewis will add invaluable experience to the group, while his technical ability is something our supporters will be well aware of.

"Having started each of Blackburn’s four fixtures over the festive period, he returns ready to make an immediate impact," Walters concluded.

Baker will feel like a new signing for Stoke

There will be a lot of frustration from John Eustace and Blackburn at the fact that Baker has left, especially as he has become a key player in recent weeks, but for Stoke, it will feel as though a new signing has walked through the door.

He has had a stop-start season with Rovers, but the run of games he enjoyed over the festive period was a clear indication of how his now former manager regarded him and his talents.

Lewis Baker's Blackburn Rovers/Stoke City stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 15 (7) Minutes Played 617 Goals (Assists) 2 (0) xG 1.04 Shots (On Target) 14 (4) Pass Accuracy 82.9% Chances Created 6 Tackle Success 30.8% Duel Success 52.5% *Stats correct as of 08/01/2025

Robins has identified him as someone who Stoke need to help turnaround their season around, with his goal for the Potters against Coventry on the opening day of the campaign.

Baker could appear against Sunderland on Saturday in the FA Cup, and he may just be a key player as his side look to mount a push away from the bottom half of the Championship table.