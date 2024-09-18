Stoke City Sporting Director Jon Walters has underlined new Potters boss Narcis Pelach’s glowing reputation as the reason he has been picked for the role at the bet365 Stadium.

The former Norwich City and Huddersfield Town coach is the man tasked with taking City to the next level in the years to come, with the Spaniard replacing Steven Schumacher in the dugout at the Potteries.

Schumacher was axed on Monday after recording just two victories in the first five matches of the Championship season, with Pelach being unveiled as the man to take over the reins this afternoon.

After the news broke that the 36-year-old had made the move to Staffordshire on a three-year deal, Walters was keen to outline his confidence that the young coach has what it takes to take the team to the next level.

Jon Walters explains Stoke City Narcis Pelach appointment after Steven Schumacher dismissal

City wasted no time in appointing Pelach, with Schumacher removed from his role on Monday, before the Spaniard was instated as boss two days later.

The decision was made by the hierarchy at the bet365 Stadium after a return of just 11 wins from 29 league matches was deemed unacceptable after a 1-0 defeat to Oxford United at the weekend, with the former Bury man left unemployed just nine months after taking the role.

But in Pelach, Walters is sure they have the man to take the club forward, with the new Potters boss turning to coaching at an early age in his homeland, before earning his stripes under Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town, and then moving to Norwich City last year.

Upon Pelach’s unveiling, Walters said: “Across the extensive dialogue I’ve had across football, including at the highest levels of the game, Narcís is one of the most respected and sought-after coaches around.

“He is exceptionally driven and meticulous and will drive those same standards from everyone around him at the Club.

Steven Schumacher Stoke City Championship Record (TransferMarkt) Games Played 29 Wins 11 Draws 6 Losses 12 Points 39

“Having been a Head Coach in Spain from the age of 25, it was always something Narcís was going to get back to, and he has been patient about selecting the right opportunity.”

Jon Walters outlines Stoke City potential with Narcis Pelach appointment

Ever since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, Stoke have always harboured hopes of returning to the top flight, but a succession of managers have so far failed to achieve that goal.

Pelach is the latest to be given the chance to turn fortunes around for the Potters, with the club recruiting a number of exciting prospects for the season ahead that the Spaniard can work with.

The likes of Lewis Koumas, Tom Cannon, Ash Phillips and Andrew Moran have all joined on loan from Premier League outfits, adding to a side that boast a number of top players for the division.

With that in mind, Walters [pictured] believes Pelach’s drive and ambition can help lead the club to greater things in the future, with the club looking to break a run of six successive finishes in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Walters continued: “We are delighted that – after talking to John (Coates) and myself – Narcís was excited by the opportunity to represent a club with a talented young squad, a passionate fanbase and ambitious plans for the future.

“There is no doubt in our minds that Narcís will enjoy a successful career as a Head Coach and are excited to give him the opportunity to make that a reality at Stoke City.”