Jon Russell sends six-word message to Huddersfield Town supporters after play-off victory over Luton Town

Huddersfield Town edged out Luton Town in their Championship play-off semi final on Monday evening.

The Terriers won it late on through Jordan Rhodes to beat the Hatters 2-1 on aggregate.

Carlos Corberan’s men were tipped to struggle towards the bottom end of the second tier this season, but instead they defied the odds to finish third and reach Wembley Stadium.

Luton had their moments and would have been disappointed not to get their noses in front after Harry Cornick’s close range strike rebounded straight back off of Lee Nicholls’ chest in the first half, but the Terriers stood firm.

Sorba Thomas came on as a second half substitute and provided the assist for Rhodes’ first time finish from a free kick.

Terriers supporters will be hoping the Welshman will be fit enough to start the play-off final to pose some unique challenges to either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United.

Jon Russell has been one of the breakout stars in the Championship in the second half of the season, and the 21-year-old took to Instagram to express his emotions on Monday evening’s result.

He said: “What an experience.

“Job’s not done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Russell (@jonathanrusselll)

The Chelsea academy graduate has struck up an excellent understanding with Lewis O’Brien in central midfield and could make the leap to the Premier League, just one season after warming the bench for Accrington Stanley in League One.

The Verdict

Quiz: 24 facts every Huddersfield Town supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were Huddersfield Town founded? 1906 1907 1908 1909

Huddersfield have heavily relied on wide players to create and take goalscoring opportunities this season.

The likes of Thomas, Harry Toffolo, Danny Ward and Danel Sinani have been crucial to the Terriers’ promotion bid.

However, their licence to express themselves in the final third and slight decrease in responsibilities out of possession, has been possible due to the solid foundation that has been put in place by the back three and central midfield duo this term.

Russell was on the fringes in the first half of the campaign, and it was a demanding role to step into, but he has adapted very quickly and could even be the subject of Premier League interest if the Terriers do not get over the line at Wembley.