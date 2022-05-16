Jon Russell reveals the inner-workings of Huddersfield Town’s promotion push

Huddersfield Town have sustained their promotion push in the Championship despite experiencing something of an injury crisis in the last few weeks.

Jon Russell has been one player who has stepped up in the absence of some crucial squad members and the former Chelsea man now feels like an integral player in taking the Terriers to Wembley.

The 21-year-old will be pivotal, in partnering Lewis O’Brien in central midfield, to ensure Huddersfield get over the line when they host Luton Town in their play-off semi final second leg at the John Smith’s Stadium this evening.

It has been a meteoric rise for Russell this season and he gave an insight into the atmosphere off the pitch at the club when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “You’re meant to take one game at a time but I’ve always had promotion in the back of my mind.

“At one stage we were just about mid-table but I knew we could at least get play-offs.

“We set records.

“The vibe around the place was all positive.

“The staff worked on every detail from the music in the dressing room and how they speak to the players.

“We got a lot of wins and there were a few draws but not losing for so long helped us climb up the table.

“In my mind I want to score in every game.

“Playing well and giving my all is the minimum but I want assists, goals and wins.

“The journey has already been good.

“From the B team to trying to get into the Premier League and having that opportunity in front of me.

“I’m really excited.

“It’s going to be a crazy experience.”

The Terriers rode their luck in a controversial encounter at Kenilworth Road on Friday evening, and will be hoping that their superb home record will be enough to edge out the Hatters under the lights.

The Verdict

Carlos Corberan has proven himself as a very exciting up and coming manager this season and the Spaniard’s men are favourites to get one over, Manager of the Season, Nathan Jones this evening.

The Hatters have had to cope with their fair share of injuries as well, but could welcome back Elijah Adebayo to throw the cat amongst the pigeons in Yorkshire.

Russell’s relaxed take on the situation is very refreshing, naturally the 21-year-old is feeling the pressure a little less, having had such a successful season, still in the infancy of his career.

The club’s recruitment staff deserve so much credit for finding value that was not immediately visible in the transfer market and the summer window of 2021 will give them confidence moving forward.