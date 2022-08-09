Jon Russell makes Huddersfield Town admission following Danny Schofield revelation

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell has said Danny Schofield’s half-time team talk against Birmingham City can be a wake up call for himself and his teammates after their poor start to the season.

The Terriers were edged on the scoreline by Burnley on the Championship’s opening weekend, but were outclassed on the pitch, and a defeat away at Birmingham City followed on Friday night.

Not that league position matters much at this stage of the season, but both results leave the club rock-bottom of the Championship table.

Speaking following the Birmingham match, Terriers boss Danny Schofield revealed that he had told a few home truths in the dressing room at half time at St Andrews, and Russell believes this can be a wake up call for himself and his teammates moving forwards.

“It’s maybe like a wake-up call just to help us and lift us for the rest of the game and the season ahead, to get our minds right and get our focus correct. Russell explained, via YorkshireLive

“Literally just words that are going to help us get back to where we were last season.

“They’re important to us, and we always take them on board and use them to our advantage.”

Reflecting further on Huddersfield’s start, Russell expressed disappointment, but remained upbeat on the club’s chances of once again reaching the heights that they did under Carlos Corberan last season.

“It’s not the results we wanted and it’s not how we wanted to start, that’s for sure, but nobody is looking negative or anything bad like that.” the midfielder added.

“We’re all hopeful and we know what we’re capable of doing. We’ve just got to get back to where we finished off last season and we’ll be fine.

“We’re just following up from last season so it’s not completely new.

“Everything we do is based on last season, it’s just getting up to speed and getting a habit and routine going. We’re all positive and we know we can get there

“Game by game we’re going to get there.”

Huddersfield will be looking for their first win of the season when they take on Preston North End in the EFL Cup this evening.

The Verdict

It’s been a very disappointing start to the season for Huddersfield Town.

Perhaps, though, this is understandable.

Carlos Corberan’s departure is still relatively fresh, as is the loss of midfielder Lewis O’Brien and full-back Harry Toffolo, who are now both in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

As such, it may take time for Huddersfield to get going this campaign, but, hopefully, Schofield’s harsh words at half time against Birmingham City can somewhat accelerate that process.