Norwich City are currently mid-table in the Championship with the pressure on David Wagner’s shoulders growing by the week.

There hasn’t been a lot for the Carrow Road faithful to shout about this season and if they're not careful, this season will be another forgettable one.

The January transfer window brings the prospect of new signings for Norwich but the same goes for outgoings, and they simply have to retain the services of Jonathan Rowe.

Norwich City’s promotion prospects

Norwich have endured countless peaks and troughs in 2023/24 with Wagner never too far from pressure as a result.

They enjoyed a solid November and December with one highlight being a 2-2 draw at Portman Road, the home of their high-flying, bitter rivals Ipswich Town.

Since that clash with the Tractor Boys, Norwich have won just one in five outings in all competitions.

This was a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on home soil, following that it was two 1-0 defeats and two draws.

The Canaries are wallowing in mid-table on 35 points, but there is just a five-point gap between them and the playoffs.

Sunderland are the closest target in sixth, on 40, and there are a plethora of teams both above and below Norwich in the hunt for post-season action.

Whilst the bigger picture is an underwhelming one, Jonathan Rowe has been the jewel in Wagner’s crown.

In 27 games, he has scored 11 times and contributed a further three assists, which sets him some way apart from his teammates.

The importance of Jonathan Rowe

As previously mentioned, Rowe has regularly been the difference maker in yellow and green.

Even at just 20, he has regularly stepped in big moments, including scoring both goals in the four-goal thriller against Ipswich. Rowe also found the back of the net against Middlesbrough and Southampton at St. Mary's while also providing the assist for Josh Sargent's equaliser in the 1-1 draw with the Saints in the reverse fixture.

The return of Sargent has taken a little bit of the weight offv his shoulders while Gabriel Sara, who has 13 goal contributions this term, has been outstanding as well but the importance of Rowe should not be underestimated. It's that importance that will make recent reports of interest in the academy graduate concerning.

According to The Evening Standard, West Ham United are monitoring Rowe as they look to bolster their attacking options. The Hammers have multiple injuries while Mohamed Kudus and Said Benrahma are representing Ghana and Algeria respectively at AFCON, which could mean they look to raid the Championship again.

It was inevitable that Premier League interest would arrive at some point but Wagner simply can’t afford to lose the player in January. You have to feel that cashing in on Rowe would send the wrong message about their ambitions for the 2023/24 campaign and could well be the nail in the coffin for their play-off hopes.

The teams around them in the race for the top six are tooling up, the Canaries cannot afford to offload one of their star men this month.

The summer is a different discussion altogether but unless an offer is made that the club really can't refuse, they shouldn't be selling Rowe.