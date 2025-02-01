Jon Rowe could be set for an early departure from his season-long loan at Olympique de Marseille despite only joining the Ligue 1 club from Norwich City in the summer.

That is according to a report by L'Équipe, who claim that the 21-year-old has lost credit in the eyes of manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Les Phocéens are now seeking a new destination for the winger, who has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Amine Gouiri.

Marseille to offload Rowe early

Rowe joined Marseille on a season-long loan in the summer as De Zerbi looked to take advantage of the English market which he knew well from his Brighton & Hove Albion days.

It was reported that the deal included an obligation for Marseille to buy Rowe for £17m as well as a sell-on clause for the Canaries.

However, after less than six months, the French outfit are reportedly looking to offload Rowe after he has failed to impress at the Stade Vélodrome.

The 21-year-old has made 19 appearances for De Zerbi's side, scoring two and assisting three, but has been limited to 474 minutes in the league.

Rowe's role in the team has been further thrown into doubt after Marseille signed Gouiri, who will provide the Ligue 1 outfit with another attacking option.

Jonathan Rowe's 2024/25 Ligue 1 statistics with Marseille - per Sofascore Appearances 17 Goals 2 Expected Goals (xG) 2.40 Assists 2 Accurate passes per game 8.2 (87%) Touches 17.6

Norwich would be stronger with Rowe

The winger was an instrumental figure at Carrow Road last season, scoring 13 and assisting three times in all competitions for the Canaries.

This season was always going to be a challenging one after losing the likes of Gabriel Sara, Adam Idah and Rowe, who were among the key contributors for the club.

Norwich have not found goals an issue this campaign and are the second-highest scoring team in the division behind Leeds United on 48 goals.

Borja Sainz has provided the main goal threat for Johannes Hoff Thorup's side this season, scoring 16 goals, although he is still suspended after receiving a ban for spitting.

With the Canaries hovering outside the play-off places, the presence of Rowe would surely boost their top six credentials as he would provide a goal threat.

With Rowe out of favour at the Stade Vélodrome, his next move will be a pivotal one as the winger strives to play more first team football.

However, time is of the essence for Rowe to secure a future away from Marseille and this one could go right down to the deadline on February 3rd.