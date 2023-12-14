Highlights Norwich City and Ipswich Town are bitter rivals in the East-Anglian Derby, meeting for the first time in almost five years.

Ipswich is the clear favorite with their strong start to the season and being 10 points clear of the pack in the Championship.

Jon Rowe, Norwich's winger, has had an impressive season so far with nine goals and two assists, including a recent goal in their victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Norwich City travel to high-flying rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday for the televised lunchtime clash which will be the latest installment of the East-Anglian Derby, and the first clash between the two sides since February 2019.

The two bitter rivals meeting for the first time in nearly five years has certainly heightened anticipation ahead of the face off at Portman Road on Saturday lunchtime.

Norwich have had the better of recent clashes and Ipswich have not beaten the Canaries since 2009, but will be the clear favourites after making a stunning start to the 2023/24 campaign, which has them 10 points clear of the chasing pack and second in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna's side are on course to win promotion to the Premier League in their first season back in the second tier after finishing second in League One last year.

Things have not been quite as rosy for the visitors with David Wagner's job coming under threat due to a poor run during September and October, but a recent resurgence, including four wins in their last six games, has helped them get back on track just in time for their Portman Road visit.

Wagner's men are back in mid-table after taking 13 points from 18 available, having lost five of their previous six matches prior to that. Their latest win came against Sheffield Wednesday in a 3-1 victory at Carrow Road, including Jon Rowe notching yet another goal to add to his impressive tally this season.

Jon Rowe's career stats - as of 14/12/23* Club Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City* 39 9 3 Norwich City U-21 31 11 7 England U-21* 2 1 0

Jon Rowe's message to Norwich City supporters

Rowe sealed the points on Wednesday to make it 3-1 with 19 minutes to go when he connected with a left-wing cross to head in a scrappy goal, with his header lacking power and trickling just inside Cameron Dawson's left-hand post.

The Norwich winger has scored nine and assisted two in 21 games this season in all competitions, after a blistering start to the campaign, which saw him score or assist at least once in all of his first six fixtures in league and cup.

Rowe's direct contributions to goals have slowed down somewhat of late, but the goal was just the thing to get him pumped up for a huge game on Saturday, with the young winger taking to Twitter (X) to share his feelings ahead of his first East-Anglian derby.

He said: "Bring on the f*****g derby."

Ipswich v Norwich prediction

Form can often go out of the window for games such as these, but Ipswich being at home and in their lofty league position surely places them as favourites.

Norwich have hit form at just the right time and will hope to keep that unbeaten run going against their neighbours. It is the Tractor Boys who have the edge historically, though. They have won 43, drawn 22, and lost 42 of the East-Anglian derby fixtures.

The two sides could not have been more distant from each other the last time they played in the same division, as the Canaries won the league that season and were promoted to the Premier League alongside Sheffield United and Aston Villa, whereas the Tractor Boys finished bottom of the table and were relegated to the third tier.

This is the Tractor Boys' first season back in the second-tier in four years, whilst the Canaries are enduring their second consecutive Championship season, having been relegated from the top-flight in 2022.

However, they are both on slightly different trajectories based on this season, and Ipswich should have the edge. A low margin victory feels like the most likely outcome, but Rowe and co. will hope to have something to say about that in what is the Championship's most eye-catching fixture this weekend.