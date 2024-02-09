It has been a turbulent season for Norwich City in the Championship.

The Canaries made an excellent start to the campaign, but their form declined significantly in September and October, and they sat as low as 17th in the table in early November.

Many supporters had called for head coach David Wagner to be sacked, but the board stuck with the German, and they have been rewarded for their patience, with Norwich emerging as serious play-off contenders in recent months.

The Canaries picked up a crucial 2-1 victory over fellow top six hopefuls Coventry City at Carrow Road on Saturday, and they currently sit ninth in the table, one point from the play-off places ahead of this weekend's game against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Despite the mixed fortunes Norwich have experienced at times this season, one thing that has remained consistent is the form of winger Jon Rowe.

Rowe came through the Canaries academy, and he has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign this term, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances in all competitions so far.

The 20-year-old's form has not gone unnoticed, and with Norwich looking likely to face another battle to hold on to him in the summer, we looked at the latest news on his situation at Carrow Road.

Latest on Jon Rowe's Norwich City future

Norwich reportedly rejected a £15 million bid for Rowe from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, while Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford were all linked with the winger in January.

Serie A side Lazio were said to have made an offer for Rowe last month, but he is said to have rejected a move to Maurizio Sarri's side as he is keen to play in the Premier League.

Wagner always insisted that he was confident Rowe would remain at the club in January, and he will have been delighted to retain his star man as his side look to secure a place in the top six.

However, Rowe's list of suitors is likely to increase over the coming months and Norwich's resolve is likely to be tested once again in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether any of the clubs linked with Rowe in January will reignite their interest in the summer, but journalist John Percy claimed last month that Villa maintain a "strong interest" in Rowe, with scouts from the Premier League side watching him in action in the defeat at Leeds, so it would be no surprise if they were among the clubs to make a bid.

Jon Rowe's weekly wages at Norwich City

According to Capology, Rowe currently earns £4,615 per week and £240,000 per year at Norwich, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

This would make Rowe one of the club's lowest earners, receiving significantly less than some of the highest-paid players, including Ben Gibson (£40,000 per week), Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy (both £35,000 per week) and Ashley Barnes (£30,000 per week).

Rowe's low wages are understandable considering that he last signed a contract with the club in January 2022, at which point he was an academy player on the fringes of the first team, but it could potentially put the club in a vulnerable position as they look to keep hold of him.

Norwich could offer Rowe a new contract on improved terms, but considering the financial power of Premier League clubs, they would likely be able to make a much more attractive proposal.

Jon Rowe's contract situation at Norwich City

Rowe is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025, with the club having the option to extend for a further year.

That does give the Canaries some security over Rowe's future, but they will likely be keen to tie him down to a longer-term deal, both to keep him at the club and increase his transfer value.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw at Ipswich in December, Rowe insisted he was fully focused on his football, but he did reveal that he would assess his future in the summer.

"I'm not trying to let all that noise affect my football," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"We'll review it in the summer, but for now, I'll knuckle down, focusing on trying to get us back to the Premier League."

Given the top flight interest in Rowe, it does feel that Norwich must achieve promotion to the Premier League this season to keep hold of the winger, and even that may not be enough to prevent him from moving on.