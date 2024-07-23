Highlights Club bid for Jon Mellish below value, but Carlisle United's financial stability allows them to reject such offers confidently.

Recent summer sales show Carlisle United's shift from vulnerability to strength in player negotiations, marking a new era for the club.

Jon Mellish's growth and consistency on the field have attracted interest from higher-ranking clubs, reflecting his importance to Carlisle United.

A bid was placed by another club to try and buy Carlisle United defender Jon Mellish; what followed afterward was something that Blues fans are going to have to get used to.

Paul Simpson revealed, following his side's 2-2 draw with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, that a team tried to buy Mellish earlier in the window, but that the offer, which the News and Star reported to have come from Wigan Athletic, was said to be way below the going rate for a player that the manager didn't want to let go of.

He told the News and Star: "There was interest early on in the summer. It’s gone away because there’s nothing happening.

"Jon Mellish isn’t going anywhere. We don’t need to sell players – we’re in a really good position. Jon knows that he is a massive part of what we want to do – so that [interest] has gone and it’s finished.

"There was a bid, but it was nowhere near even considering and it was dismissed by everybody immediately," added Simpson.

This isn't the first time this summer that a League One club has gone after one of Carlisle's players. They sold full-back Jack Armer to Burton Albion a couple of weeks ago for an undisclosed fee.

Alfie McCalmont also departed Cumbria in the following days, making the switch to be with former teammate Ryan Edmondson at Australian team Central Coast Mariners.

Before the full-back's was confirmed, club chairman Tom Piatak said that United would only do deals: "on Carlisle's terms." This sentiment was echoed by the boss when Armer's departure was confirmed, as he said that the transfer was one that worked well for the club. The new lack of necessity to sell players shows a marked change has occurred.

Carlisle's summer sales dealings show it's a new era at Brunton Park

The words of Simpson when Armer was sold weren't one of a man who felt that his team had been hoodwinked or fleeced in their trade; they were one of a man that was satisfied with what had happened.

Past transactions that have seen United players being bought by higher ranking clubs have left the Blues looking vulnerable, like a team that could be easily picked on in negotiations.

This was in large part due to the poor financial state at Brunton Park. Now that deficit in pocket-size is gone. Carlisle, thanks to their American owners, are on at least equal footing with other teams and can afford to turn away those that try to do them dirty in dealings where they may have had to cave to them in the past.

Jon Mellish should take huge pride in Wigan interest

The former Sunderland academy man was a glimmer of a shining light in what was a wretched season for Carlisle. A team that lacked fight, heart, desire, character and quality was given quick shots of it by their left-footed defender; most notably when he scored a hat-trick against Peterborough United.

Mellish has come along way since he first arrived at Brunton Park in 2019 from Gateshead. At one point, it looked as if he may be another one of those signings that they took a punt on but just didn't work out. But from Covid onwards he has been a constant in the team, and has continued to steadily improve.

The biggest question mark was always over his technical ability. The lad has a gas tank like nobody else in the squad, but his lack of cleanliness on the ball sometimes causes frustration. That said, when the Blues took the step-up to League One last season, and most of the team looked like they couldn't compete, Mellish was the one that stood out among the rest.

Jon Mellish's 23/24 League One stats Apps 46 Starts 46 Mins per game 89 Goals 5 Tackles and interceptions per game 3.1 Clearances per game 3.2 Stats taken from Sofascore

His malleability, durability and desire to get better have all led to him becoming the player that he is today, and that's one that's being scouted by a strong third tier side.