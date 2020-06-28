Jon McLaughlin makes honest Sunderland admission

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has stated that it was difficult to get in the Scotland team when playing for the Black Cats.

The 32-year-old has been capped just twice by his country, but is hoping to become a regular under Steve Clarke having struggled to do so during his time at the League One club.

Now, McLaughlin is plying his trade back in Scotland and for one of the biggest clubs in the United Kingdom, Rangers.

The shot-stopper believes that because of the league Sunderland were playing in, he couldn’t get into the Scotland setup on a regular occasion, but he’s adamant that the move to Rangers will only help the situation in the long-term.

Speaking to Rangers’ official website, McLaughlin said: “It has been slightly difficult with the league situation down in England and hopefully this can further my reputation and help in-terms of how it is viewed by Steve Clarke and the Scotland setup.”

The Verdict

He needs to play at a higher level, and in moving to Rangers he’s getting the opportunity to do that and in front of a number of vocal supporters.

This will mean that he will be scrutinised more, but if he makes a number of good saves and keeps his form at a consistent level then there’s no reason why he can’t make it into the Scotland squad on a regular basis.

He was solid during his time at Sunderland, and although at times he didn’t shine himself in the best light, he did manager to keep a number of crucial clean sheets when the Black Cats were striving for promotion.