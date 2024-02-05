Blackburn Rovers slipped to yet another defeat on Saturday afternoon in Championship action, losing 2-1 at home to struggling Queens Park Rangers, and in normal circumstances their head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson would be perhaps close to the sack for the last couple of months' results.

However, things are far from normal at Ewood Park right now, with supporters voicing their anger at CEO Steve Waggott and absent owners the Venky's, who have not stepped foot in the stadium for over 10 years.

The defeat against Marti Cifuentes' Hoops stretched Blackburn's poor run to just one win in their last 11 league matches, and the result left the Lancashire outfit just five points above the relegation zone - this time last season they were in the race for the play-offs but there is no sign of that happening in 2024.

Blackburn Rovers' chaotic January transfer business

And whilst a head coach must take some responsibility for a loss of form, the hand that has been dealt to Tomasson is one that a lot of managers would struggle to deal with.

Injuries of course have not helped, especially in defence, but Blackburn's transfer activity in the final few days of the January transfer window just showed why Tomasson perhaps deserves better.

The Dane has made a lot out of getting some more experienced players through the door at Ewood Park since the summer, when then-Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth turned down a move, and late on in the mid-season window he was able to get Kyle McFadzean and John Fleck on free transfers.

That will push the average age of Rovers' young squad up considerably, but the Adam Wharton situation changed things dramatically, with Crystal Palace coming in in the final week of the transfer window for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Initially, Blackburn wanted a loan back for the remainder of the season and Tomasson was under the impression that the hierarchy would demand that as being part of any deal - when terms were agreed though with the Eagles ahead of deadline day, there was no loan back, but there was an initial £18 million agreed to take the starlet to Selhurst Park.

Would Tomasson see any of that money though considering Blackburn make considerable financial losses year-on-year without player trading?

The answer would be no, although for a moment it did look like Rovers were going to splash the cash on Orlando City's USA international striker Duncan McGuire, with a £3.2 million fee agreed to bring him to England.

Dramatically though, the club pulled out of the deal whilst the 23-year-old was flying into the UK, with reporter Chris Wheatley claiming that due to 'financial reasons', the Blackburn board of directors had pulled out of sanctioning any permanent transfer deals for fees.

McGuire was left in limbo in a Sheffield hotel, but the deal was back on on deadline day, and he was announced as Rovers player on a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer - surely that was the end of the saga?

On Saturday, ahead of the QPR clash, a report from FootballTransfers claimed that McGuire's move was up in the air as Blackburn 'failed to hit a crucial deadline' in the deal', in a claim that was backed up by several other reports, including by The Athletic.

No confirmation has come through on the deal yet but there is an ever-growing feeling that much like the Lewis O'Brien saga of January 2023, Rovers have messed up once more.

Tomasson makes feelings clear against Blackburn Rovers hierarchy

The day before, confusion was rife at Blackburn's Brockhall training complex as it was abruptly announced that Tomasson would not be briefing the press pre-QPR, which is standard practice for any professional head coach or manager.

Reports claimed that the Blackburn hierarchy had blocked Tomasson from speaking to the media, and that could only spell potential trouble - and the reports were backed up by Tomasson after the QPR defeat as the Dane confirmed that he was not allowed to conduct his pre-match press conference, alluding to being silenced due to his unhappy nature of how the transfer window had gone.

Tomasson also asked the media to direct any McGuire-related questions to Waggott and Suhail Shaikh - Blackburn's Operations & Management Consultant and often thought of as the Venky's representative day-to-day at the club - which was another sign that he was left in the dark and that there may be a problem as speculated.

And the most telling sign of all was that Tomasson himself confirmed reports from the summer that he was ready to walk out on the club after finding out his budget was being significantly cut and he had to sell important players to raise funds.

The revelation in Saturday's press conference that Tomasson offered to resign in the summer over the situation suggested that there has been a complete breakdown in relations between the head coach and the hierarchy for some time, and it almost feels like there is irreparable damage that has been done.

It would be no surprise if Tomasson were to leave Blackburn soon

When a club wins just one match in their last 11 league matches and start to fall towards the relegation zone, then a head coach cannot be totally blameless in that - and Blackburn do have a lot of talented players as well as the Championship's top scorer in Sammie Szmodics.

All is clearly not well though, and should official confirmation come throguh that McGuire's move to Ewood Park has fallen through, then that could prove to be the final straw.

Following the collapse of Lewis O'Brien's move last year, Tomasson was assured that this would not happen again - yet 12 months later a pretty identical situation has arisen with McGuire.

Once a head coach starts to take pot-shots and make comments regarding the ownership or the powers-that-be above him, then it is never going to end well, and when transfer deals are pulled because of last-minute financial decisions then there is bound to be further frustrations.

The Venky's struggles to move money out of their home nation of India is very much public knowledge, and it wouldn't be a shock if the Wharton transfer was designed to fund the running costs of Blackburn Rovers for the foreseeable future, with their next court date set for March to try and transfer funds into the club.

Before then though, Tomasson could either be sacked or even walk if those frustrations get too much - he is quite clearly a talented head coach but at some point enough will be enough, and that final straw could come if McGuire's non-transfer becomes official.