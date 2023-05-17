Leicester City are eyeing the potential appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Foxes are already beginning to plan for life back in the Championship, in the event that the club suffers relegation to the second tier in the coming weeks.

In that case, there are two candidates being lined up as a potential long-term successor to Brendan Rodgers, with Dean Smith currently in the post on an interim basis.

Who are Leicester City eyeing as their next managerial appointment?

Tomasson and Swansea City’s Russell Martin have emerged as the primary targets to take the reins of the first team squad.

Martin has previously been linked with the role, but the Blackburn Rovers boss is also reportedly under consideration by the Premier League side.

Any decision on who will be in charge of the team for next season will depend entirely on which division the team is competing in.

If Premier League survival is secured then Smith may be given a longer-term deal to oversee the squad.

Graham Potter has also been mentioned as a potential candidate if their top flight status is secured.

Can Leicester City avoid relegation from the Premier League?

However, Leicester are currently in the drop zone with just two games remaining in the campaign.

Smith’s side are 19th, sitting two points adrift of safety and could be relegated on Monday if results go against them this weekend.

Crucial fixtures against Newcastle United and West Ham will determine their fate.

Leicester have been in the Premier League since 2014, miraculously winning the top flight title for the first time in their history in 2016.

Since then, the club has consistently competed in the top half of the table, while also winning the FA Cup in 2021.

But a difficult campaign has called into question their status as a Premier League side.

How has Jon Dahl Tomasson fared at Blackburn Rovers?

Tomasson oversaw a solid first season with Blackburn, leading the team to a 7th-place finish.

The Dane’s side narrowly missed out on a play-off place, with goal difference the only thing separating the club from a top six finish.

Tomasson was only appointed last summer, so it would come as a blow for Blackburn if the 46-year-old did depart during the off-season.

Much will still depend on Leicester’s position in the football pyramid for next year, but Tomasson could prove a smart appointment given what he has been able to achieve with this Blackburn side.