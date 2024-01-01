Unlike last season, where they were in the top six of the Championship for much of the campaign, Blackburn Rovers have found the 2023-24 season much more of a struggle.

Despite having a highly-respected head coach in Jon Dahl Tomasson in the dugout, Rovers have been sliding down the table and they did not exactly have the best of starts, losing four matches on the spin after winning four of their first six.

Tomasson's side have been inconsistent though, and heading into 2024 they had lost four matches on the spin in league action - they looked on course for a win over Rotherham at Ewood Park on New Year's Day until Tom Eaves' second half goal earned the Millers a 2-2 draw.

That result leaves Rovers in 17th position in the Championship, and with a very lengthy injury list as well, Tomasson is down to the bare bones when it comes to selection options.

Tomasson urges Blackburn to sign new players in January

After failing to be impressed with some of his club's business in the summer, including the departure of John Buckley on transfer deadline day on loan to Sheffield Wednesday with no replacement arriving, Tomasson has called upon the club's hierarchy to deliver new players to his squad in the January window.

And that may mean the Venky's need to invest some more money if they can, even though they have struggled to get money out of their native India recently to spend on new players.

"I know the players want help, the fans want help and the staff would like help as well," Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph after a disappointing result against Rotherham.

"That is up to the club to do that, it is out of my reach.

"I asked in the summer. It's very clear the club, what Steve Waggott has said, he's taken responsibility as CEO and said it. The aim is to stay in the league and develop players.

"Of course, January is going to be an important month for the club. Hopefully, they can help to bring some players in.

"We will get some players back, not now but at the end of the month. Now there is some time to recharge batteries which the players need."

Rovers look close to landing their first new signing of the window after triggering the release clause of Crewe Alexandra centre-back Connor O'Riordan, but there could be a chance that he stays at Gresty Road for the remainder of the season on loan, just like Harry Pickering did in 2021 when making the exact same transfer.

Sales may be needed to make new signings

Because of the budget cuts enforced by the Venky's over the summer, Blackburn had to cash in on both Ash Phillips and Thomas Kaminski to Tottenham and Luton Town respectively, which raised the funds for a few permanent additions such as Semir Telalovic and Leopold Wahlstedt.

But the financial issues remain despite various extended contracts and the permanent addition of Arnor Sigurdsson, and that could lead to more sales.

Alan Nixon has hinted that centre-back Hayden Carter could be sold to facilitate a number of incomings, with Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell also linked with a switch to Ewood Park.

Adam Wharton is the one player that is probably irreplaceable for Tomasson, and considering he's just signed extended terms it feels unlikely that the midfield maestro would be sold for any price - but stranger things have happened.