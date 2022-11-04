Jon Dahl Tomasson shares update on Blackburn Rovers trio as Huddersfield clash looms

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Sam Gallagher and Ryan Hedges will both be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Gallagher missed Rovers’ recent defeat to Coventry City due to an issue with his foot but has now made a full recovery.

As for Hedges, he has not featured for Blackburn since their victory over Hull City as a result of a groin injury.

The winger has established himself as a key member of Rovers’ squad this season as he has made 16 appearances in the Championship.

Whereas this duo are both expected to feature against the Terriers, Blackburn will be unable to turn to Ash Phillips for inspiration.

Although the defender has made progress in his road to recovery from injury, Saturday’s game will come too soon for him.

Currently second in the Championship standings, Blackburn will be determined to get back to winning ways at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Tomasson has issued an update on Gallagher, Hedges and Phillips.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Blackburn’s official Twitter account), the Rovers boss said: “Sam & Hedges trained today.

“They’ll be available for selection.

“Ashley was out on the pitch, he’ll hopefully be ready for next week.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Blackburn as all three of the aforementioned players have made progress in terms of their fitness.

Phillips, who has featured on six occasions in the second-tier this season, could potentially make his return to action in his side’s upcoming clash with arch-rivals Burnley.

Hedges and Gallagher meanwhile will both be confident in their ability to cause issues for Huddersfield’s defenders tomorrow.

Hedges has managed to provide five direct goal contributions during the current term and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.84 in the Championship.

As for Gallagher, he has scored in two of this last four appearances for Blackburn.

If this pair are firing on all cylinders on Saturday, Rovers may be able to secure a 12th league victory of the season.

