Jon Dahl Tomasson shares mixed injury update ahead of Blackburn’s trip to Hull City

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Ash Phillips and Ryan Hedges will miss the trip to Hull City on Saturday, although Daniel Ayala and Sam Szmodics will be involved.

The Dane has enjoyed a positive start to life in charge of the Championship side, with Rovers currently third in the table having won ten of their opening 17 games.

They take on the Tigers seeking a fourth successive victory that could see them end the day in the automatic promotion places.

And, speaking to Lancashire Live ahead of the clash, Tomasson gave a mixed injury update.

“Ryan (Hedges) won’t be ready. Callum (Brittain) had his first session today so we need to look into that. Ashley (Phillips) got injured in training as well but the rest are fit. My definition is they are a maximum of two to three weeks. I am not a doctor but they are not big issues.

“Daniel (Ayala) has been out and he came back a day before Birmingham and he is back. He (Brittain) has been out for nine or ten days so let’s see if we take him or wait for next week.”

The verdict

Obviously Tomasson would have wanted a fully fit squad to make the trip to Hull as it’s going to be a tough game.

But, he will still feel the group he has are capable of getting a result, even if it will be harder without Hedges and Phillips who have both played their part this season.

These things happen in football though and it’s about focusing on who is available as Tomasson’s Blackburn side look to continue their good form.

