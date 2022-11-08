Jon Dahl Tomasson shares Ash Phillips update ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with West Ham

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Ash Phillips will be involved in the club’s clash with West Ham United tomorrow.

The defender has not featured for Rovers since their 2-1 victory over Birmingham City last month.

In the absence of Phillips, Blackburn managed to beat Hull City and Huddersfield Town but suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City.

Before their showdown with arch-rivals Burnley this weekend, Blackburn are set to take on West Ham in the League Cup tomorrow evening.

Rovers set up this clash earlier this season by securing a 2-1 victory over Bradford City.

Having played in both of Blackburn’s games in this competition this season, Phillips is now expected to make another appearance for his side after recovering from an injury that he sustained in training.

Blackburn will be keen to provide their travelling supporters with something to shout about at the London Stadium as they aim to progress to the next round of the League Cup.

Ahead of this fixture, Tomasson has shared a positive update on Phillips.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Blackburn’s official Twitter account) about the defender, the Rovers boss said: “Ashley [Phillips] is back, he’ll be involved and (will) travel with the group.”

🗣️ JDT: "We need to find that balance, cup games are a good way to learn, we need to develop at the same time. Adam [Wharton] starts tomorrow in a big stadium, a lot of other guys will get a chance. Ashley [Phillips] is back, he'll be involved and travel with the group." 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Xazku3mwnM — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) November 8, 2022

The Verdict

This is a boost for Blackburn as Phillips could potentially help them to produce an encouraging display against West Ham.

The 17-year-old has managed to show some signs of promise in a Rovers shirt this season and recently committed his future to the club by signing a three-year contract.

During Blackburn’s clash with Hartlepool United earlier this year, Phillips helped his side progress to the next round of the League Cup by making two interceptions and winning one aerial duel in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.84.

Set to face a tough test against Premier League opposition tomorrow, the defender will be determined to showcase his talent at the London Stadium.

By delivering an assured display against the Hammers, Phillips will boost his chances of claiming a regular spot in Blackburn’s starting eleven.

