Jon Dahl Tomasson sets particular Blackburn Rovers aims

After a lengthy process of finding a replacement for Tony Mowbray, Blackburn Rovers have announced that Jon Dahl Tomasson has been appointed as the club’s new Head Coach.

Tomasson arrives at the club from Swedish side Malmo FF, who he has led to back to back league titles.

The 45-year-old will be keen to get to work straight away in preparation for the new season in the hope that his side can break into the top six and compete for promotion, after they finished just six points away in the season gone by.

The new head coach visited the training ground for the first time and was impressed with the set-up, as he told the club’s Official Media: “I’ve been searching for the right project and actually it was the project that found me.

“It’s great to be at a club with a great Academy and young players who can be developed, to develop the team and the club.”

The focus on the academy reflects a belief that the 45-year-old strongly holds that developing the young talents is the way forward, as he said: “If you do that over time then you’ll get success, but you don’t want to get success for today only.

“You want it for the future and you wan that success to be steady. That’s what we’re looking for.

“If everybody’s dream is to go to the Premier League, sustainability will help you have a chance of staying in there.

“We need to do better than the rest, better than our rivals in doing the right things and developing our players and our team.

“I’ve been used to winning a lot of games and it’s been really addictive doing it.

“It’s been a good day, I have a real positive impression of everything and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

The Verdict:

The words from the new head coach will no doubt sound really exciting to the Blackburn fans, as it sounds as though the club and the manager compliment each other’s aims and ideas.

Furthermore, Tomasson has put a big emphasis on the sustainability of the club focusing on its long term future, which shows that he is trying to form a project at the club rather than just gain short term success.

He will, of course, need to focus on bringing players in that can help the side in this moment but once he has got a steady foundation, he will then be looking at how to improve the club and its future as a whole.