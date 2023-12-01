Highlights Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson warns against complacency as Sheffield Wednesday have improved under new manager Danny Rohl.

Blackburn in good form and have a chance to continue winning streak against bottom-placed Wednesday.

Tomasson acknowledges Wednesday's improvement and advises his players to focus on their own performance to secure a win.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has warned his players they must not be complacent against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, as he insists the Owls are improving under Danny Rohl.

Blackburn head to Hillsborough in fine form

After a tough start to the campaign, Rovers have improved a lot in recent weeks, and three wins in four has left them just two points outside the play-off places going into the weekend fixtures.

And, they will fancy their chances of continuing that good form, with Blackburn facing a Wednesday side that are adrift at the bottom of the table.

The Yorkshire side have won just one of their 18 league games, picking up seven points in total, meaning they’re 12 points from safety as we approach the decisive festive period.

Jon Dahl Tomasson praises Sheffield Wednesday

Therefore, many would expect a routine away win on Saturday, but there’s no denying the Owls have improved a lot under new boss Danny Rohl.

They have picked up their only win of the campaign under his guidance, whilst they drew against league leaders Leicester last time out after producing a spirited display.

So, speaking to the club’s media, Tomasson warned his players that they can’t afford to take Wednesday lightly.

“Sheffield Wednesday are getting better and better. They have really good stats now. They created 4-5 big chances against Leicester and should have won against Birmingham. But if we do the right things, we can be confident we’ll do well."

Rohl’s side needed a stoppage time equaliser from Hendrick to draw against the Foxed, but, as Tomasson mentions, they had missed a few clear chances to take the lead in the first half.

Is Tomasson right to warn his Blackburn players?

This is exactly the sort of message you would expect from Tomasson for various reasons.

Firstly, having a dig at the Owls would make no sense as it would just fire them up, and he wouldn’t want his comments used as extra motivation.

Related Sky Sports pundit predicts result ahead of Blackburn’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday David Prutton has backed Blackburn to pick up all three points at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

However, more importantly, Wednesday are a team that can get results under Rohl, and anyone who watched them against Leicester will have recognised they are a capable side at this level on their day.

If they can get a point against the league leaders, who are sure to be in the Premier League next season, then Blackburn will know it’s not going to be easy.

Yet, as Tomasson also outlines, they should concentrate on themselves, and if they perform to their highest level, or maintain the standards they’ve set in recent weeks, then they can pick up another away win.

How important is Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn?

We’re about to embark on the busiest period in the calendar, and it’s a stage in the season where you need to show resilience, grind out points, and ensure you’re in a position to fight for your goals later in the season.

Looking at the table, it’s clearly more important for Wednesday, as, even in December, they are in a pretty desperate situation, where they simply need to get wins quickly.

For Rovers, they need the points as they try to push into the play-offs, and they could potentially end the weekend in the top six if they win and other results go their way.