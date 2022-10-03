Jon Dahl Tomasson sends message to Blackburn Rovers supporters

Blackburn Rovers have made a very inconsistent yet positive start to the Championship season and life under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

There would have been opposition to Tony Mowbray’s exit at the end of last season and bringing in a manager from the Swedish top-flight will have been seen as a risk, but the former Danish striker has shown a lot of promise in a second tier dugout so far.

Tomasson explained the importance of Rovers’ results at Ewood Park when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “We want this place to be a fortress and the supporters helped us as well.

“It was great to see the boys taking those things that we have worked on in training into the game in that way.

“Of course, when we conceded the goal, it was tough and those lads they have up front are quite big and tough, so we showed bravery as well.

“When we needed to be tough in our heads, we did that, and we coped with that challenge.

“You can’t expect that you will create chances and score goals for the whole 90 minutes.”

Six wins and five losses from the first 11 matches makes Blackburn one of the toughest sides in the division to pass judgement on.

The Verdict

A lack of squad depth in certain areas, particularly in defence, has made things tricky at times for Tomasson so far this season, and fixture congestion feels unlikely to reflect well on their promotion credentials.

That said, with teams like West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough, who were expected to be in and around the top six from the off this term, flirting towards the bottom end, there may be opportunities for clubs like Blackburn, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City to make a dart for the play-offs.

The pain of last season’s downturn in form at the wrong time may spur Rovers on to go one better this time around.