Jon Dahl Tomasson sends clear message to Blackburn’s fringe players

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has urged those on the fringes of his squad to take opportunities that come their way after the break.

Rovers hammered Scottish top-flight side Hearts 4-0 in a friendly on Friday, with Sammie Szmodics opening the scoring before George Hirst netted twice and Bradley Dack wrapped things up.

The latter two in particular have not had the minutes they wanted this season but Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph that the duo, and all others who haven’t featured as often as they wanted, will have chances after saying it’s a clean slate for all at the club.

“When you have a squad there are of course players who play more than others. George hasn’t played as much but he’s been working hard, stayed with a great attitude, like a lot of those boys who haven’t played as much.

“This is a little bit of a reset button for some of the lads. They need to show quality and to grab the chance in a way. Now is the chance to get minutes and catch my eye.”

The verdict

This is exactly the right message from Tomasson and it’s what the players will want to hear as they all want to get game time and contribute.

Rovers have had an excellent start to the campaign but it’s a squad game and the win over Hearts was a reminder that the boss does have a lot of quality that he hasn’t called on this season.

So, as he says, it’s now down to those individuals to keep impressing in training and then make their mark when the Championship restarts.

