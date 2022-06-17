Jon Dahl Tomasson reveals opportunity he turned down for the Blackburn Rovers job

Following the departure of Tony Mowbray at the end of his contract, Blackburn Rovers have been in the process of appointing a new manager.

After weeks of searching and interviewing potential candidates, Rovers announced the appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The club’s new director of football Gregg Broughton contacted the new boss and was able to convince him that it was the right job to take after his job with Malmo FF.

However, Tomasson has revealed that the approach was nearly too late as he was lined up for a job in European football as he told the Lancashire Telegraph: “I had a lot of opportunities to be honest and I was actually almost signing with a club playing in Europe this season.

“But with Gregg, and the vision of the club, I changed my mind and of course it’s because it is a great project. It’s about being ambitious and developing at the same time, but also doing it at the right speed.

“We all have that dream to go to the Premier League and be a sustainable Premier League club; of course we have that. But we will try to create success for today, for tomorrow, but also create success that is sustainable and it’s about doing things better than our rivals.”

Now he has been appointed, he will no doubt be looking at the summer transfer window and weighing up what moves need to be made to put his side in the best place for next season.

The Verdict:

It’s interesting to hear what else Tomasson had lined up before taking the Blackburn job and it’s a sign of where Rovers are as a club, by the fact that he turned down the opportunity to manage a team playing in Europe this season for Rovers.

It seems as though there is a new project about to kick off at Ewood Park which is about more than just the short term aim of achieving promotion, but also with a focus on how to make sure the club are able to compete at the top level if they make it there.

The new manager seems to have bought into the challenge completely and fans will be hoping he can bring them the success they want next season.