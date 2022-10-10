Jon Dahl Tomasson reveals major Blackburn Rovers boost ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson expects to be able to call upon Ben Brereton Diaz for the short trip down the M6 on Tuesday evening to face Wigan Athletic, despite the fact the Chile international suffered an injury against Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers, who have yet to pick up a draw in the Championship so far this season with seven victories and six defeats to their name, got back to winning ways at Ewood Park this past weekend with a resounding 3-0 success over the Millers.

Brereton netted twice against Matt Taylor’s side to take his league tally to seven goals in 13 outings for the season, but he was withdrawn in the second half of the action.

Unlike against Cardiff last week where he was taken off for tactical reasons, Brereton did this time pick up an injury, with some doubt as to whether he would make it to the clash at the DW Stadium.

However, a positive bulletin has been issued by Tomasson in which he states that his talisman should be available for selection.

“If you aren’t feeling 100 per cent then there are people in this team that can step up with the same quality,” Tomasson said, per LancsLive.

“At the moment I haven’t got the report back from the medical department how people are, if they are ready to go.

“All the teams have a lot of games, I have been rotating a bit.

“At the moment, I haven’t got the report back from the medical department to see how the players are.

“Bez (Brereton Diaz) should be ready to go which is positive, isn’t it? It’s early but I think he will be ok.”

The Verdict

Brereton Diaz being available for tomorrow night’s clash is very important as everything good about Blackburn on the pitch tends to go through him.

There were worries about a potential loss of form this season due to the fact he scored just twice in the second half of last season and the rumours surrounding his future, but the Chile international is firing on all cylinders.

The form he’s showing though currently will only enhance the interest in his services come January though, which is when overseas clubs can offer pre-contract terms for next season if he still hasn’t agreed a new deal with Rovers.

Therefore, Blackburn fans may have only a couple of months left to enjoy the forward’s performances as further interest will inevitably come.