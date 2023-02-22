Jon Dahl Tomasson reveals injury concern for Blackburn ahead of QPR clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has suggested that Daniel Ayala might be missing from their squad against Queens Park Rangers this weekend thanks to an injury.

Ayala had to come off during the 1-0 win over Blackpool and is now facing a real race against time to be fit for the clash with the Hoops, and it sounds as though it is a race that he is losing.

According to his manager, the initial feeling around his injury is not a good one in terms of being ready for this weekend, with him saying via the club’s website:

“I don’t think he’ll be ready for the weekend, I’ll need to have the report.

“My first feeling is that he will probably be out, we’ll have to wait and see.

“Injuries are normal in this kind of period and that’s why your squad is important.”

The Verdict

A full decision still needs to be made then but it is clear that the Spanish defender is now touch and go for this weekend and Rovers will not want to make any rash calls with getting him back into the side.

He is a player of obvious importance and it would be best to have him miss one game rather than throw him back in and aggravate things and make them worse, especially with Rovers still very much in the play-off picture.

Hayden Carter came on in his place during the game with Blackpool and there’s every chance he gets the nod again for this weekend’s match.