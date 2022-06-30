Jon Dahl Tomasson reveals “extremely important” thing he wants to do at Blackburn Rovers

Jon Dahl Tomasson has claimed that he wants to build a strong connection with his playing staff in order to help the team improve.

Blackburn Rovers are currently in Portugal for a warm weather training camp as part of their pre-season preparations.

Tomasson has taken over as the new manager of the club having replaced Tony Mowbray this summer.

The team finished 8th in the Championship under the former Celtic boss last season, but the departures of important players such as Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell have set the team back going into the new campaign.

But the ex-Malmo coach believes that having a strong personal connection with his players can help build a positive atmosphere at the club which will help the team to perform well.

“You’re working with humans, so it’s extremely important to have connections,” said Tomasson, via the club’s official website.

“It’s not only about what happens on the pitch, but you also need to know what their family situation is like and how is the person behind the player.

“It’s extremely important if you want to be successful – and we want to be successful – that we know something about each other. That we get to know their weaknesses. Everyone has weaknesses, it’s part of life, so investing in those boys is important.

“I have to pay a big compliment to the staff around the club, for the way they’ve been working hard, investing in each other, being open for my ideas and also for being involved immediately.”

Tomasson had a successful stint in Sweden, leading Malmo to a league title and bringing the club back to the Champions League.

However, he will have his work cut out for him as Blackburn look to keep in touch with their promotion rivals.

Rovers begin their season on July 30 with the visit of QPR to Ewood Park.

The Verdict

Man management can be a crucial aspect to how successful a coach can be with a team.

Mowbray was well liked so being the 58-year old’s successor will be a challenge, especially with key names having left.

But if he is given the time to prove himself, then Tomasson could go on to become quite a shrewd appointment.

His work in Sweden should stand to him if he encounters any difficulties with results early on, and that experience could help push him to bring the club a step forward during his tenure.