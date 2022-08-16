Jon Dahl Tomasson reveals Blackburn Rovers transfer strategy as deadline day looms

Jon Dahl Tomasson has claimed that Blackburn Rovers will be patient in the transfer window.

The Dane believes in the long-term project of the club so is not looking to target short-term solutions.

While he has admitted that those solutions can be the easier option for the team, the coach wants a greater focus on quality when it comes to recruitment.

Blackburn were late to join the party with their transfer activity this summer, not signing a player until July 21, a week before the Championship season began.

The team has also not added a large number of players, as has been seen from across the division.

Instead the club has brought in only a handful of new signings, including the likes of Callum Brittain, Szammie Smodics and Tyler Morton.

“I’ve been many years in this game, so I’m used to it,” said Tomasson, via the club’s Twitter account.

“I can’t be surprised in that way. Players coming in, I first believe it when I shake their hand and they are wearing Blackburn Rovers clothes.

“But that’s part of football.

“You should always go for quality, quality is the most important thing. Especially for the long-term.

“A short-term fix is sometimes easier, but long-term is the right solution. I always say, we are ambitious, but we are patient with this great project.”

The hardest Blackburn Rovers quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year were Blackburn Rovers founded? 1875 1880 1883 1887

Tomasson’s side have gotten off to a dream start to the latest league campaign, winning the first three games of the season.

Rovers are the only team to have such a record, leaving the team top of the table going into this midweek action.

Up next for Blackburn is a trip to face Reading on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict

Tomasson can take some vindication from this approach given the team’s start to the season.

The team lost some significant names over the summer such as Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell.

And yet their patient approach in the market found solid additions to the team that have been able to replace those names.

While a defensive signing is still being sought, Brittain and Morton are proving to be shrewd signings so far.