Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson insists he is only focused on his current job, as he dismissed talk he could join Stoke City as ‘rumours’.

Jon Dahl Tomasson linked with Stoke City job

The Dane has done a brilliant job at Ewood Park since his appointment around 16 months ago, as Rovers just missed out on the play-offs last time out, and they’re in the mix for a top six finish once again.

Under his guidance, Blackburn have played some stylish football, and he has done it on a budget, working with a very young squad.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Tomasson is attracting interest from elsewhere, with the Telegraph reporter John Percy revealing that Stoke ‘admire’ the Blackburn chief.

Yet, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Tomasson played down any talk he could move to the Bet365 Stadium.

“I think there will always be rumours in this football game. If you know me, I spend 24 hours a day working for Rovers to try and make things better.

“If you look at me as a football player or a coach, rumours are part of this business. There needs to be entertainment, the press need to write something, the press need something and that is normal. It's a great game.

“The passion of the game, people need to be involved. All I can say is that I'm one and a half years into my contract, I signed a three-year deal. I think we are playing with a very clear identity of football which I am proud of and I know that our Rovers fans like. Rumours are all over the place.

“I think it's always important to have rumours. When I was in Italy, for Milan, I think I got sold 15, 16, 17 times. I stayed there for three years and Italy at that time was even more crazy. It's part of the game, that's normal.”

Blackburn will be keen to keep Tomasson

Blackburn will be desperate to keep Tomasson because he has been such a positive influence on the team during a tricky period off the pitch.

He is improving a number of young players with his coaching, and the fans are enjoying watching the team on a weekly basis.

They are protected in the sense that Tomasson is under contract, so compensation will be required if Stoke, or any other club, want to approach the boss, but they will still be relieved that he appears happy where he is.

Stoke continue managerial search

For Stoke, it remains to be seen whether they will make a formal move to speak to Tomasson, but there are plenty of other names in the frame as they search for their new boss.

The decision to sack Alex Neil was understandable, as the club are in a difficult position as they battle to pull clear of the relegation zone, and the results just weren’t good enough.

Paul Gallagher will lead the side once again as they face West Brom on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see if a permanent appointment comes after.