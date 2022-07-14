Jon Dahl Tomasson provides update on Bradley Dack’s current status at Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack has had a tough couple of seasons with Blackburn Rovers suffering with injuries and last season he was able to make just nine appearances due to a second cruciate ligament injury.

With Rovers targeting a top six finish and a push for promotion next season, both Dack and new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will be hoping that the 28-year-old is available for next season so he can have a part to play in that.

Pre-season has come at a fairly good time during his recovery too and fans will be glad to hear that Tomasson was able to provide a positive update on the midfielder’s progress as the manager told Lancs Live: “He will not be involved on Saturday but he will be on the pitch tomorrow.

“He was also on the pitch when we trained yesterday.

“He has 4.5k in his legs yesterday and tomorrow. If everything goes well he will be involved on Friday and Monday in training with the rest but he can’t play in between.

“He just did a little bit too much for him, nothing serious. I understand the concern because he did those two cruciate ligaments so people can be afraid. Don’t be afraid.”

Quiz: The celebrities that support Blackburn Rovers – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 How old is Matt Smith? 35 37 39 40

The Verdict:

This is positive news regarding Dack’s fitness in preparation for the new season.

Obviously it seems there is still some way to go but it’s a big step in the right direction.

Given the midfielder’s bad luck with injuries including doing his cruciate ligament twice, there will understandably be worries which is why it’s important for his recovery to carry on at a steady pace rather than rushing him back.

The club are being responsible with the 28-year-old and should they continue to be, you can see his recovery continuing in a positive direction which will then hopefully allow him to be available for most of the season ahead.