Jon Dahl Tomasson provides update on Blackburn Rovers duo after injury scares in Norwich win

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson says the club face wait to discover the extent of the ankle injury picked up by Daniel Ayala in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Norwich.

Meanwhile, it appears as though the withdrawl of Sam Gallagher from the win at Carrow Road was something of a precautionary measure from the Rovers boss.

After back to back derby defeats, Blackburn produced the perfect response on the road against the Canaries, with a Ben Gibson own goal and Tyrhys Dolan’s deflected effort moving them into third in the Championship table.

Both Ayala and Gallagher were restored to the starting lineup for that trip to East Anglia, having found themselves working their way back to fitness over recent weeks.

However, the pair were both forced off on the hour-mark in that match, after picking up apparent knocks in a physical encounter.

Now though, it appears Gallagher at least, is not a major concern for Rovers, although it remains to be seen exactly how severe Ayala’s setback is, judging by these comments from Tomasson.

1 of 22 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1879 1883 1887

Providing an update on the duo after that win, the Blackburn boss told The Lancashire Telegraph: “Sam is better than last week but in the break with his injury he wasn’t to do anything. He’s not ready to play 90 minutes at the moment. Ayala he twisted ankle so let’s see how it is tomorrow.”

The Verdict

Blackburn will surely be hoping that neither of these setbacks proves to be a major one for the duo.

It is one of the many statistical quirks of their season, that Rovers have a much better win percentage when Galagher starts, and the work he gets through in leading the line is a major asset to the side.

Ayala meanwhile, is a huge presence at the back for the Lancashire club, and was outstanding in his defensive work prior to having to go off on Saturday.

It is clear therefore, that both are key players for Rovers if they are to maintain their push for promotion this season, so they will be desperate for positive news on both.