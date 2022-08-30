Jon Dahl Tomasson provides latest on Ben Brereton-Diaz’s situation at Blackburn Rovers amid Everton interest

With the summer transfer window coming to a close this week, there are plenty of clubs trying to get their final bits of business done.

However, one set of fans who may be quite welcoming to the closing of the window is Blackburn Rovers who are still unsure whether Ben Brereton-Diaz will be their player by the end of the week.

There has been plenty of interest in the forward this summer following an impressive campaign last season in which he found the back of the net an impressive 22 times in 37 league appearances.

The most likely move on the cards is to Everton as per our exclusive Football League World report detailing that the Toffees were close to a deal worth an initial £17.5million which could rise to £20million for the player.

However, as the clock ticks down to the end of the transfer window, Lancashire Live have reported that Everton are yet to make an official bid.

Everyone at Ewood Park would no doubt be glad to see him still a Rovers player by the weekend and when asked about his current situation, Jon Dahl Tomasson told the club’s Official Media: “I can’t give you an update. He’s still smiling, he’s been fishing on his day off. He’s coping well with a difficult situation for a young boy.

“He’s a great player, I would love it if Ben is staying.”

The Verdict:

If Ben Brereton-Diaz is still a Blackburn Rovers player by the end of the transfer window, Rovers will feel as though it’s one of their best bits of business this summer. We know his quality in this league and he will provide Blackburn with that throughout the season.

What’s more, with Rovers having had a tough start to the season they could do without losing one of their best players especially at a time where they wouldn’t be able to go out and find a replacement for him.

That being said, there is no guarantee the player will stay either and from Tomasson’s comments, it’s a situation that’s looking fairly uncertain for all parties right now so all they can do is sit and wait.

Whilst Brereton-Diaz would no doubt love the chance to go and play in the top flight, he’s not pushing for this move to get away from Ewood Park meaning if he does stay the fans will remain behind him going forward.