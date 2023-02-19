Jon Dahl Tomasson provides injury latest on influential Blackburn Rovers duo

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that the club are waiting to discover the extent of the injuries that forced Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz off in the win against Swansea on Saturday.

Rovers picked up maximum points thanks to a late goal from Daniel Ayala but it was a victory that came at a cost, as the two forwards went off when the game was goalless.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Tomasson gave an update on the duo as he confirmed they are facing a nervous wait to see exactly what has happened.

“I mentioned before the game that we had to use the whole squad during this busy period because we don’t want to have injured players. I hope the injuries to both players aren’t that serious and we’ll have to see the reports.

“It’s not great, getting injuries is never great. Let’s wait and see what the medical department says.”

Blackburn are back in action on Tuesday when they host struggling Blackpool knowing a win will take them back into the top six.

The verdict

This is a real worry as we all know how important Brereton Diaz is to the team and he is the main threat in terms of goalscoring.

Then, when you throw in that Dack, who is also a key figure, has an injury concern, then you can understand why Tomasson is so concerned.

As he says though, it’s about waiting for more information that should come in the next few days but if they are set for a spell out then it’s down to others to step up as the team try to get results, starting against Mick McCarthy’s side in the week.

