Jon Dahl Tomasson provides important Blackburn Rovers fitness update ahead of Sheffield United clash

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed the club have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Injuries have hit Rovers badly at centre back already this season, with Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter and Sam Barnes all currently unavailable.

Given their lack of signings in that position so far this summer, that has left Tomasson with only Daniel Ayala and 17-year-old Ash Phillips to call upon in that position.

That seemingly left Rovers exposed at the back as they suffered their first defeat of the season at Reading on Wednesday.

However, it does at least seem as though the squad came through that game, without picking up any more selection dilemmas for that trip to Yorkshire.

Providing an update on his side’s team news ahead of that game, Tomasson told Blackburn’s official website: “We have no concerns at the moment, everybody is fit. When the selection is small, like it is at the moment, we don’t want any injuries.

“Preparing the team, we always have analysis on the screens, the structure of opponents, set pieces.

“We had a walk through on the pitch today, purely because we need the players ready as best as they can be.”

Despite that defeat to Reading in midweek, Blackburn do still go into that clash with Sheffield United on Saturday top of the Championship standings.

The Verdict

This will certainly be a relief for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

With the club so short on depth in a number of positions right now, they can ill afford to pick up any more injuries heading into this clash at Bramall Lane.

If that was to happen, it would be incredibly difficult to field a competitive side in that match, a reminder of the importance of getting news signings in at Ewood Park in the next couple of weeks.

Even so, the fact that Tomasson is not really able to rotate at the minute after a busy week, and with Sheffield United so strong at home, this could still be a difficult afternoon for Rovers.