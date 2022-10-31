Jon Dahl Tomasson provides early team news ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash v Coventry City

Following the appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson over the summer, Blackburn Rovers have been looking towards this season with high hopes of pushing into the top six and being part of the promotion fight.

So far, Rovers have exceeded this expectations and they currently sit second in the league.

Tomasson’s team are on a great run of form having won all of their last four games and as they prepare to take on a struggling Coventry City side tomorrow, they will be hoping to extend this run.

With four games remaining until the break for the World Cup, Rovers are expected to receive boosts on the pitch with Tomasson providing a positive update on injured members of the squad.

Talking to the club’s Official Media, the manager said: “We’re going in the right direction. Sam [Barnes] is long-term, but Ryan [Hedges] is close to being involved. Ash Phillips too. We’ve got a couple of question marks but the squad is more or less ready to go.

“One or two days more, he’s [Hedges] played a lot. Also, it would be great for him to go to the World Cup. I played a couple myself as a player and was involved as a coach in Russia. A flexible player like Ryan can be very useful to a squad.”

The boss was also able to provide a positive update on Callum Brittain as he informed: “He’s trained a couple of times, he’s ready for selection.”

The Verdict:

It’s positive news to hear that Blackburn have a number of players who are returning to the squad and should be ready to play with their fitness building or well on its way.

Against a side like Coventry who are struggling, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tomasson start these players on the bench to ensure he’s not rushing them back as he will hope his side are going to be on top anyway.

However, having them there available to come in and help the team will serve as a massive boost as his side look to continue their good form and keep their spot at the top end of the table as they approach the World Cup.

Hedges will be eager to get himself a place at the World Cup meaning he will be ready to go and show his talent on the pitch when given the chance by Tomasson.