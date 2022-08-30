Jon Dahl Tomasson provides early Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Blackpool clash

Blackburn Rovers make the trip to Blackpool tomorrow as they look to get a result following three league defeats in a row.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were at home against Stoke City on Saturday but suffered a 1-0 defeat conceding in the 27th minute.

Rovers dominated in terms of possession but as always seems to be the story at the moment, they got off to a slow start to the game.

That being said, Rovers lost Sammie Szmodics in the 21st minute after he sustained a head injury.

Following the injury, Tomasson has confirmed that the midfielder will not be available for tomorrow’s game as he told the club’s Official Media: “Szmodics was sick after the Stoke game, he has concussion.

“I’m really happy with the protocol we have in place now to take care of players. In my time you were running around the same day. He’s not 100% yet, but getting better slowly.”

Not only will Rovers be without Szmodics, the boss provided an update on other injuries in the squad too as he confirmed: “Sam Gallagher will not be fit for this game, Callum Brittain as well. I’m not 100% on a timeframe for them to come back.

“Scott Wharton did more training today, he ran on a higher speed, which is positive.”

The Verdict:

This probably wasn’t the news fans will have been hoping to hear, neither will it be the news the manager will have wanted to give them as they are missing a number of players as they go into tomorrow night’s game which is one they will really want a result from.

Saying that, following Szmodics’ concussion there is no way he can be brought back too early as that is a massive risk and as Tomasson says, the protocol now in place has allowed him to come off on Saturday and now recover properly before he gets back on the pitch.

Whilst the news that Wharton is training is positive, the fact there isn’t a timeframe on Gallagher or Brittain is slightly worrying as Rovers won’t know how long they need to cope with those players missing from the squad.

The boss will be hoping he can have some players returning sooner rather than later to provide his side with some further depth that could benefit them as they search for a positive result in the league.