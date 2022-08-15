Jon Dahl Tomasson provides concerning Blackburn injury update

Blackburn Rovers have had a strong start to the new season as they have won all of their games so far in both the cup and the league.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has already had to struggle with a few injuries since his arrival which may have made their form somewhat surprising.

Defender Scott Wharton was forced off the pitch after 45 minutes during Rovers’ 4-0 EFL Cup victory against Hartlepool United last week.

Having scored his side’s first goal of the evening, it will have been disappointing for fans to see him go off and the hope would be that he doesn’t face a long time on the sidelines.

However, the club have issued an update on the player’s fitness confirming that the defender is suffering with a calf injury and is expected to be out of action until September.

The manager said: “The other day, I sat here after the game and I talked about we took him off because he was okay,”

“But I got a surprise after the game and he was not okay. It is disappointing because this is one of the positions in which we don’t have a lot of defenders.

“He is not ready and he won’t be ready for playing on Wednesday or in the whole week.

“Hopefully we can get him back as soon as possible, but it will take a couple of weeks.”

With Hayden Carter and Sam Barnes also unavailable through injury, Tomasson will be looking rather stretched as far as defensive options go and with the transfer window open until the end of the month, it may not be a surprise to see Rovers go seeking for reinforcements.

The Verdict:

This is certainly not the news that Blackburn fans will have been hoping to hear as their defensive options are limited as it stands.

Rovers have only conceded one goal so far this season though so confidence should be high and they will be hoping to carry on their strong start to the season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the manager have a look as possible options this month if he feels his side need the back up but after their start to the season, he may feel as though his team can manage the situation.

Providing all goes well with his recovery, fans will be hoping to see Wharton back in action within a number of weeks.