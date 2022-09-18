Jon Dahl Tomasson outlines key factors behind Blackburn Rovers’ inconsistency

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson believes the summer’s events at Ewood Park have contributed to his side’s inconsistency, speaking to Lancs Live following their defeat against Luton Town.

The Lancashire outfit have endured a very mixed start to the campaign, winning their opening three league games before losing their following three after that, with results remaining mixed following those sets of results.

They will have been full of confidence going into yesterday’s tie at Kenilworth Road after their 2-0 victory against Watford in midweek, with Rob Edwards’ side expected to be competing for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, they failed to make the most of their possession in Bedfordshire as they fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat, a result that has taken them down to seventh Burnley winning and Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers securing a point each.

Nonetheless, many fans will welcome their current position of seventh following a very slow start to their summer, with Tomasson only being appointed in mid-June and Director of Football Gregg Broughton who joined earlier that month, giving him very little time to prepare for the transfer window.

And the club completed most of their incoming business during the latter stages of the window, only making their first addition in late July when Callum Brittain arrived from Barnsley.

These factors have contributed to their lack of consistency according to Tomasson, who said: “It’s been a strange way if you can say that.

“A lot of new players, a lot leaving, a lot coming in and getting used to a new way of playing. The recruitment team coming in late during the transfer window, all those small things.

“I think it is normal that the journey has been how it is, I will keep saying it.”

The Verdict:

Tomasson has been put on the back foot with his late arrival and the fact most of his arrivals came in either shortly before the season started or after – and the fact he managed to make such a fast start is remarkable when bearing that in mind.

In fairness to Blackburn’s board, you could argue they were patient and took the best possible care when appointing a new manager and Director of Football and that’s something that could pay dividends for them in the long term.

However, it may have had an impact on some of their results at this current stage and that’s something the hierarchy will simply have to accept, though they should also be commended for backing the manager with the signings of Brittain and Hyam, both of whom cost a transfer fee to take to Ewood Park.

Tomasson is also right in saying that the inconsistency is also as a result of a new style of play – because Rovers had become used to Mowbray with the current Sunderland boss spending several years at the helm in Lancashire.

And considering Mowbray’s departure could have caused real instability, Blackburn will be glad to be in their current league position.